Get First Look At Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore In Patriots Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been an exciting offseason for Patriots fans, and they now can get a little glimpse of what two major additions will be looking like this upcoming season.
The Patriots held photo day on Monday at Gillette Stadium, and the team shared some photos of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore sporting their new Patriots jerseys.
Cooks wears jersey No. 14, while Gilmore is No. 24.
Cooks wore No. 10 in New Orleans, a number that is currently occupied by Jimmy Garoppolo.
The linked gallery also includes photos of newcomers Dwayne Allen, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Tony Garcia, Cody Hollister, and Jacob Hollister, as well as numerous returning veterans.
Patriots fans won’t get to see the players in action until the preseason opener on Aug. 10, but the photos provide a nice preview in early June for what is to come.