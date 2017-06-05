Pig Overfed, Owner Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

DEDHAM (CBS) – When you look inside the straw-filled stable, you wouldn’t even know that mass of flesh laying down is a pig.

When Maybelle the potbellied pig came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, she weighed 196 pounds, almost double what she should weigh. She couldn’t stand up and the mounds of flesh covered her eyes.

“It’s not healthy,” said ARL Law Enforcement Officer Darleen Wood, “it’s not healthy for an animal to be malnourished, nor is it good to be obese, even a pig.”

Billerica Animal Control officers took the pig from Megan Caterino’s home, the third pig to be taken out of the residence, according to the ARL. But Maybelle was so overweight, they had to use a backboard to carry her out.

Now, she’s at the ARL farm in Dedham, and on a steady diet.

“Pigs are very smart,” says Anna Chaletzky of the ARL, “and they can get depressed if they can’t move about like they should. So we have her on a strict diet, and we’re giving her a lot of attention.”

Even with gentle prodding, and the enticement of an apple, Maybelle can hardly stand and when officer Wood tried to get her on her feet, the pig got angry, snorting and trying to roll over.

It’ll take months, but they plan to get her down to her ideal weight, then find a home for Maybelle, maybe one that’s gluten free.

Caterino is now facing animal cruelty charges.