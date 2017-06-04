Walsh: Trump’s Tweet About London Attack Shows Lack Of ‘Understanding’

BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s tweet about the attacks in London showed Trump’s disconnect to current events, according to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

“That just shows you again the President not understanding exactly what’s happening,” Walsh said to WBZ NewsRadio on Sunday.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday after news broke that a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge. In the nearby Borough Market, three men also began attacking people with knives. CBS News reported that seven people were dead and at least 48 were injured.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Walsh continued, “It has nothing to do with the travel ban, what’s going on in London. What he should do is learn the history of what’s going on in London, and react that way.”

“I just think it’s unfair that every time something happens, this man continues to tweet. He’s the President of the United States of America. What he should have done last night is, he should have gone in front of the TV cameras, should have spoken to the world, and should have passed along his prayers,” he said.

City officials will also respond to the attack by examining local security.

“We’re keeping a closer eye, a little higher alert,” said Walsh. “We went through our own situations after the marathon in 2013, so this is the new norm, unfortunately. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. And I have family in London, so you get concerned about that.”