Robb: Potential No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz Will Reportedly Workout For Celtics On Tuesday

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will reportedly get a close look at potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz this week on their home turf.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman was first to report Sunday that the 6-foot-4 guard out of Washington is expected to meet with Boston’s brass on Monday and work out at the team’s practice facility in Waltham on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will also undergo a full physical for Boston, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, as the Celtics start to ramp up their evaluation of prospects with the NBA Draft less than three weeks away.

Fultz is currently at the top of most NBA Draft big boards after averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in his only year at the University of Washington. The Maryland native has already spoken about his excitement about the possibility of playing for the Celtics and teaming up with fellow Washington alumnus Isaiah Thomas.

“He’s excited,” Thomas said last month about potentially playing together with Fultz. “I mean, he obviously doesn’t know where he’s going, but … he’s excited about the opportunity. He asks questions; I answer them. He’s a good friend of mine. If it happens, we’ll figure out how to play together. If not, we’ll go from there.”

Fultz also met with the Celtics during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month. He will be the first elite prospect in this year’s draft class to work out for the team in Boston. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball declined to work out for the Celtics, according to team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Several key members of the Celtics front office including Danny Ainge and assistant general manager Mike Zarren spent part of the past week in Las Vegas attending the workouts of other top draft prospects.

Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer revealed the team got a look at Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac in a workout. Marc Berman of the New York Post also reported Sunday that the Celtics plan to bring in NC State guard Dennis Smith Jr. for a workout on June 7th. Isaac and Smith are both expected to be lottery picks but are not believed to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Draft. However, their workouts will likely allow the Celtics to evaluate several potential options with the No. 1 pick, including trading back in the draft or trading a current player for another lottery pick.

The Celtics currently hold the four picks (1, 37, 53, 56) in the NBA Draft, which will be held on June 22 in New York.

