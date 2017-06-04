Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center

BOSTON (CBS) — The German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center was featured on this week’s Pet Parade–and they brought along their mascot, a very special service dog who once fought a bear.

Jesse is now a PTSD mitigation service animal. Her first family had to give her up due to aggression issues, and her second family had to surrender her to the center.

Jessica from the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center says the center helps 30 or 40 dogs like Jesse each year.

“German Shepherds are a working breed of dog, so they’re very smart, very intelligent, and they’re just very motivated to please their owners,” said Jessica. “They’re just so sweet.”

In 0rder for the center to keep helping more dogs like Jesse, they are holding a fundraiser on Saturday, June 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post in Millbury.

The 2nd Annual Bark and Bid Auction will feature food, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, and great prizes to bid on–like James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt tickets, and a GoPro camera you can attach to your dog!

For more information, visit germanshepherdcenter.org.