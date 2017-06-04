WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Keller @ Large: Mass. GOP Chair Kirsten Hughes Talks Gov. Baker, Trump

June 4, 2017 2:28 PM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Charlie Baker, Donald Trump, GOP, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Kirsten Hughes, Massachusetts Republican Party

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Kirsten Hughes told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller on election night 2016 that she voted for Donald Trump for president.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker famously did not–so when Hughes sat down with Keller this week, he asked her if she and her fellow Republicans had to make a choice between “Trump-ism” and “Baker-ism.”

“Absolutely not,” Hughes answered. “I think folks here in the state see Gov. Baker as doing a terrific job for the state of Massachusetts, and I think Republicans feel the same way.”

hughes Keller @ Large: Mass. GOP Chair Kirsten Hughes Talks Gov. Baker, Trump

Kirsten Hughes, Mass. GOP chair. (WBZ-TV)

She contrasted that with what she saw as Democrats’ approach.

“The problem with Democrats lurching to the left and telling members of their party, ‘If you have any moderate views, you aren’t welcome here’–that is certainly not the tact that we take in the Republican party,” she said. “Again, more of a big-tent mentality. Sometimes folks disagree with Gov. Baker on certain issues, sometimes they disagree with President Trump. But there is a place for you in our party, and the same is not to be said for the Democrats.”

Keller and Hughes also talked about the three Democratic candidates who seek to challenge Gov. Baker, and the Massachusetts GOP’s opposition to a proposed soda tax.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. bees_knees_6 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:10 am

    She has a hearing problem? The constant complain by the republicans in the state is that Baker is a RINO or a dem in disguise.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch