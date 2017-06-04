Keller @ Large: Mass. GOP Chair Kirsten Hughes Talks Gov. Baker, Trump

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Kirsten Hughes told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller on election night 2016 that she voted for Donald Trump for president.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker famously did not–so when Hughes sat down with Keller this week, he asked her if she and her fellow Republicans had to make a choice between “Trump-ism” and “Baker-ism.”

“Absolutely not,” Hughes answered. “I think folks here in the state see Gov. Baker as doing a terrific job for the state of Massachusetts, and I think Republicans feel the same way.”

She contrasted that with what she saw as Democrats’ approach.

“The problem with Democrats lurching to the left and telling members of their party, ‘If you have any moderate views, you aren’t welcome here’–that is certainly not the tact that we take in the Republican party,” she said. “Again, more of a big-tent mentality. Sometimes folks disagree with Gov. Baker on certain issues, sometimes they disagree with President Trump. But there is a place for you in our party, and the same is not to be said for the Democrats.”

Keller and Hughes also talked about the three Democratic candidates who seek to challenge Gov. Baker, and the Massachusetts GOP’s opposition to a proposed soda tax.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.