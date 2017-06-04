Gronk Shaves Head To Raise Money For Kids With Cancer

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots player Rob Gronkowski shaved his head during a fundraiser for local kids fighting cancer.

“This is my seventh year going on to it, I think it’s my sixth year shaving,” said Gronk. “It just means a lot seeing all of the kids here. It gets you super pumped up.”

About a thousand people filled Gillette Stadium on Sunday to support the One Mission charity for the 8th Annual Buzz Off event and get a hair cut.

Joey Fisher of Worcester got a buzz cut in honor of his grandma who died four years ago from cancer.

“It’s very special because of the way it affected our family, and it’s just something cool that he can do,” said Joey’s father, Scott Fisher.

Proceeds from the event will go towards One Mission programs at Boston Children’s Hospital, The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The charity looks to reduce the emotional and financial stress of pediatric cancer on patients and their families.

A representative from One Mission said that one million dollars was raised at Sunday’s event alone.

Gronk also met Hunter Pietrowski for the first time at the event.

Gronk reached out to Hunter with a video online when he heard that the young Lawrence native was battling cancer.

“He’s been a huge inspiration. He had his back injury and he was working through it and Hunter was fighting and working through it so we felt like they were fighting together,” said Tiffany Pietrowski, Hunter’s mom.

On Sunday, Gronk, Hunter, and Hunter’s family were able to celebrate that Hunter is cancer-free.



