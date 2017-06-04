WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Departed Members Of Boston Police Department Honored At Memorial Service

June 4, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Charlie Baker, Karyn Regal, Marty Walsh, Mattapan, Mount Hope Cemetery, Paul Burton, William Evans

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Hundreds of members of the Boston Police Department gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery Sunday morning to honor their fellow law enforcement officers who have died this year.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans were among the attendees of the Boston Police Relief Association’s Memorial Sunday Service.

A procession of bagpipers led the officers into the cemetery.

“They put themselves in harm’s way, so that others may be safe. They are certainly the heroes of our city,” said Mayor Walsh.

Commissioner Evans said he knows all 67 former police members on the list this year.

“People like Harold Gilbert, 40 years on the job,” Evans said. “I think he lived about three weeks after his retirement. Talk about giving your whole life and soul to this job.”

Superintendent Chief William Gross read the names.

“Your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten,” he said. “Their spirit, their spirit in blue, lives in all of us. So thank you for sharing them with us.”

People like John T. Carter were on that list.

“My dad loved being a police officer,” Karrat, Carter’s daughter, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “He would have loved to have been remembered in this manner.”

Lisa Hagerty attended the event to honor her dad, Daniel Hagerty, who died in April.

“I just felt like he was here with us,” she said. “He’s been to so many ceremonies like this himself, so it hit me all at once.”

