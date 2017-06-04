Departed Members Of Boston Police Department Honored At Memorial Service

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Hundreds of members of the Boston Police Department gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery Sunday morning to honor their fellow law enforcement officers who have died this year.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans were among the attendees of the Boston Police Relief Association’s Memorial Sunday Service.

A procession of bagpipers led the officers into the cemetery.

“They put themselves in harm’s way, so that others may be safe. They are certainly the heroes of our city,” said Mayor Walsh.

The processional into Mount Hope Cemetery for @bostonpolice Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/gnHVEZhX0K — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) June 4, 2017

Commissioner Evans said he knows all 67 former police members on the list this year.

“People like Harold Gilbert, 40 years on the job,” Evans said. “I think he lived about three weeks after his retirement. Talk about giving your whole life and soul to this job.”

Today we honored those who lost their lives in the line of duty at Boston Police Relief Association’s Memorial Sunday Service. @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/eAyOxGltvn — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 4, 2017

Superintendent Chief William Gross read the names.

“Your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten,” he said. “Their spirit, their spirit in blue, lives in all of us. So thank you for sharing them with us.”

People like John T. Carter were on that list.

“My dad loved being a police officer,” Karrat, Carter’s daughter, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “He would have loved to have been remembered in this manner.”

Lisa Hagerty attended the event to honor her dad, Daniel Hagerty, who died in April.

“I just felt like he was here with us,” she said. “He’s been to so many ceremonies like this himself, so it hit me all at once.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports