The Sports Hub Golf Club Heads To Stratton Mountain

BOSTON (CBS) — This week on The Sports Hub Golf Club, Hardy heads north to the Stratton Mountain Resort.

First, Hardy talks with Myra Foster, the marketing director for Stratton.

“A lot of people know Stratton for skiing, but summer is the secret season,” Foster shared with Hardy. That includes a whole lot more than golf — from hiking to concerts to kayaking to shopping and more.

Next, Hardy talks with David Bowyer, the director of golf for the Stratton Mountain Resort. David discussed all of the different lessons offered at the golf school.

“One of the key elements that we really work on here is contact. And contact can also be described as impact, but when we talk about contact — not only with the full swing but with putting and chipping — trying to maintain your body position throughout the movement of the golf club that really emphasizes the best possible contact you can get,” David said. “When you focus on contact, then things like direction and distance tend to fall into place as well.”

After getting his lesson, Hardy heads out to the course with David to learn about the facility, which was created in the 1960s and now includes 27 holes of golf.

“We change it up every day, so we set an 18-hole course rotation,” Bowyer explained. “And then we have the other course set aside for nine-hole play. But the cool thing is you can come out and play all 27.”

Finally, Hardy heads off the mountain to talk about the Tiger Woods DUI situation by … not talking about the Tiger Woods situation.

“The only thing we learned this week is that Tiger is still a very compelling character in golf,” Hardy said. “People are still interested in him enough where the adage remains the same after all these years. Golf is more interesting — however much more interesting is debatable, but still — it’s much more interesting when Tiger Woods is a part of it. I’m not going to say anything else about it.”

He also took a look ahead to the U.S. Open and shared some deep thoughts on why “the second shot” always flows so smoothly. He wants you to email him or tweet to him — hardy@985thesportshub.com or @hardy985 — to compile the best theories on how to “make the second shot the first shot.”

