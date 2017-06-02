Vince Wilfork Mum On Retirement, Still Says He’s Faster Than Tom Brady On Pardon My Take

BOSTON (CBS) — Vince Wilfork remains mum on whether or not he’s going to retire.

But the nose tackle is still adamant that he’s faster than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Wilfork joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Friday (Big Vince comes in around the 21-minute mark) to discuss a number of topics, from the next step of his career to Bill Belichick’s sense of humor. But Wilfork made it clear that he is faster than his former quarterback, and it’s not even close.

Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a Brady-Wilfork race, with the 35-year-old Wilfork saying he’s done running 40-yard dashes at this stage of his life.

Asked if he ever accidentally fell on Brady during practice, Wilfork said had that happened, he wouldn’t have worn a Patriots uniform for 11 seasons.

“If I would have fallen on Tom Brady in practice, I wouldn’t have had a career,” said Wilfork. “I would have cut myself.”

Wilfork said Belichick is an extremely funny guy, and the head coach’s sense of humor is something that gets lost for those on the outside looking in.

“That’s one thing people don’t understand about Belichick; he is so down to Earth. He is such a good dude and his players love him. He knows how to turn a key to get you to get right, and he also knows how to back off and have fun,” explained Wilfork. “That’s one thing I always noticed. We always had fun in practice. I always had fun at practice.”

Wilfork said he and Belichick had a special ritual for Friday practices, which tended to be lighter than the other during the week.

“Friday would be our cool down day and a light practice. We always kicked the ball off and the team, we would all cover the kick, like a kickoff team. Every day, I would go to Bill and say, ‘I am going to make the tackle.’ He was like, ‘You’re not going to make it.’ Every day we would bet some type of food or pushups, anything. We would bet something that I would make a tackle. That tradition carried on throughout and they probably still do it now,” he said. “That was just a side of Bill, just understanding and having fun with his teammates. Even if it was something conditioning-wise. We always had fun doing it.”

Wilfork said that balance is part of what makes Belichick the greatest coach of all time.

“He made the game fun, but at the same time he would make it tough for you, too. It’s the reason why he’s the greatest coach of all-time because he can relate to his players,” said Wilfork.

Asked what day of the week the Patriots planned their “cheating,” Wilfork couldn’t help but chuckle.

“That’s funny,” he said, refusing to expand on the question.

As for his future, Wilfork said he is still deciding if he’ll hang up the cleats after 13 NFL seasons.

“What I’m doing right now is I’m taking time and figuring out what I want to do. I want to be 100 percent sure of the decision I make,” he explained. “I’m not retired right now and I’m not saying I’m going to retire. Everything is up in the air. No one is going to dictate my future but me.”