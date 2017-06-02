Rotoworld’s Daugherty Defends Ranking Patriots’ QB Situation 7th In INFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Rotoworld fantasy football writer Pat Daugherty penned a column this week that ranks the Patriots’ quarterback situation seventh in the NFL, behind the likes of the Buccaneers with Jameis Winston (No. 5) and the Raiders with Derek Carr (No. 6). As you might expect, Tom Brady’s surprisingly low ranking on the list angered many Patriots fans.

That’s why 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones invited Daugherty onto the show on Thursday night to give him a chance to explain his rankings. Daugherty elucidated his decision by explaining that the rankings go beyond just a one-year sample.

“I’m trying to think of a three-to-five-year block, not just for 2017,” said Daugherty. “I admit, it kind of seems like a stunt having tom Brady No. 7, because if we’re just talking 2017 the only debate is whether Tom Brady is No. 1 or if he’s No. 2 with Aaron Rodgers. He’s probably No. 1.

“Anyone can do a list like that, just ranking the best quarterbacks in the NFL. … That’s why I tried to take this broader, longer view – and admittedly, a very inexact science – but yeah, I just don’t want to rank the guys for this year. I want to try to think about next year, the year after that, and maybe even five years down the road. That’s why you’ve got to do some projection.”

Daugherty admitted that Brady’s age – he will be 40 years old at the start of the 2017 season – was a major factor at ranking him No. 7 in the NFL.

“I think when you’re [Brady’s] age, you have to view it as a year-to-year proposition,” he said.





Daugherty also factored in the question marks surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo – who could very well be the Patriots’ starting quarterback five years from now, but hasn’t shown enough to prove he should be ranked ahead of other young quarterbacks in the NFL.

“If Tom Brady was gone next year and it was just Jimmy Garoppolo, we just don’t know enough about Jimmy Garoppolo,” said Daugherty. “He played six pretty solid quarters and injured his shoulder in only his second career start.

“If we’re just thinking Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018, there’s just no way you could put the Patriots ahead of even someone like James Winston and the Bucs or Derek Carr of the Raiders. There’s still too much projection required.”