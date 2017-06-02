Felger & Mazz Puppets: Peter Laviolette Should Play Goalie For Predators

BOSTON (CBS) — In case you haven’t yet learned, the Nashville Predators seem to have a goaltending problem in the Stanley Cup Final.
Pekka Rinne was superb through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but so far, he’s been a flop against Pittsburgh and is a major reason why the Predators trail 2-0 in the series.
But fear not, because Tony Mazz has a solution.
The coach needs to step between the pipes.
Confused? Well, let Puppett Mazz explain in the video above.
“Put on some pads and get in the net. No puck’s getting past you, buddy.”