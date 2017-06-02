Cheering Crowd Greets 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Return From Treatment In London

BOSTON (CBS) – Six-year-old Devin Suau stepped off the flight from London today, and was greeted by an enthusiastic and cheering crowd.

The little boy from Framingham had just undergone brain surgery and chemo at a London hospital, and was now heading home. He was also surprised at the reception.

“Did you know about all of this ?” he asked a reporter, as he scanned the crowd.

Devin has a brain tumor that is inoperable, and it’s a rare form of cancer that has no known cure. There’s no known treatment for it in the U.S. either.

So even with with best oncologists working here in Boston, only a handful of doctors in London were able to perform the brain surgery on Devin.

“It’s giving us hope,” said his father Jim. “And the procedure had no complications.”

Devin spent two weeks in London undergoing the surgery, then several rounds of chemo.

“As his mother, it’s hard to watch,” said Christine Suau. “Because he’s my youngest son. But he’s been very brave throughout this ordeal.”

On his way home, Devin and his family received a police escort. It’s tribute from his hometown for a young boy being so brave.

Devin will still have to go back to London for two more procedures in the next two months before his family will know if it’s working.