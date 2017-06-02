WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

6 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Rockport High School

By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV June 2, 2017 11:19 PM

ROCKPORT (CBS) – Six families in Rockport are making room on the mantel this weekend for not one, but two new high school diplomas.

“There’s something in the water. That’s the joke,” said parent Erin Welcome.

Twelve of the 81 graduating seniors of Rockport High School’s Class of 2017 are twins.

“We didn’t think it was that weird until we got to high school,” said graduate Sophie Trumbour.

twins2 6 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Rockport High School

Kiva and Sophie Trumbour (WBZ-TV)

The six sets of twins are all fraternal, but a mix of combinations.

“We’re the only set of two girls so we’re like best friends. We’ve been best friends our whole life so,” said Trumbour.

A majority of the twins have known each other since kindergarten.

“Ya secret club. Twin club. You have to be a twin to enter,” said Sean and Anna Cloherty.

“All of the older twins, we’re like ‘yeah we’re older ones,'” said Sophie Trumbour. “And the younger twins are the cooler ones,” said Kiva Trumbour.

twins3 6 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Rockport High School

Jack and Emma Rukeyser (WBZ-TV)

Some of the twins often help each other through the struggles of sharing the spotlight.

“Be yourself, don’t have people tell you ‘why aren’t you like your twin. I thought you guys would be more alike.’ Be yourself,” said Curtis Welcome.

Most of the twins say they’re grateful they’ve had a built-in best friend by their side.

“This is like the biggest moment we’ve experienced so far especially doing it together is great,” said Emma Rukeyser.

All 12 graduates will be separating from their twins and attending different colleges in the fall.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch