11-Year-Old Among Juveniles Arrested In Boston Armed Robberies

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s top cop says his department is “disturbed” after an 11-year-old was one of three juveniles arrested this week in a series of armed robberies.

A 13-year-old and 16-year-old were also arrested and charged with armed robbery (knife). All three boys are from Dorchester.

Police said there have been several recent armed robberies at knifepoint in the Columbia Road and Ceylon Street area. They arrested the boys Wednesday at about 3 p.m. following an investigation and surveillance of the area, and found a knife on one of them.

The three were arraigned Thursday in Boston Juvenile Court.

“An 11-year-old—it’s sad,” Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement. “We’re disturbed when we see kids this young committing crimes, but hopefully this is a wake-up call for the kids, their families, the community, and for us as a police department. Now we can work together, get in touch with these kids, provide them with services, and try to get them on the right track.”