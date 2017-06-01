Watch P.K. Subban, Evgeni Malkin Fight Late In Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Who said fighting in hockey is dead?

Sure, this little tussle between the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin and the Predators’ P.K. Subban resembled more of an aggressive bro-hug. But it was nice for fans of old-time hockey to see this kind of fire in the Stanley Cup Final, especially between two legit superstars.

The “fight” happened with the Pens up 4-1 with 7:46 left in the third period, so it was probably too little too late for Subban to fire up his team. Nonetheless, it was encouraging that Subban showed some pride after Malkin threw a jab at his face after the whistle.

The little skirmish hearkened back to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final, when Vincent Lecavalier fought Jarome Iginla. It’s rare to see two big-time players drop the gloves like this – so despite the NHL’s obvious efforts to curb fighting, if not get rid of it entirely, Subban and Malkin should be saluted for keeping this flame lit. Many hockey fans would surely take this over no fighting at all.

Watch the fight below:

Despite Subban’s efforts, the Preds are now down 2-0 to the Penguins. If only Nashville could start putting the puck in the net more and goalie Pekka Rinne could stop melting down, this Cup Final could actually get more interesting.

