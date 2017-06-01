State Police Sgt. Suspended After Mendon OUI Arrest

MENDON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police sergeant has been suspended with pay after he was arrested and charged with OUI.
Sergeant Dennis Remkus, a member of the State Police Air Wing, was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving drunk.
Mendon Police made the arrest on Washington Street.
State Police media communications director Dave Procopio said in a statement that Sgt. Remkus was not on duty at the time.
He was suspended with pay after a duty status hearing at Massachusetts State Police General Headquarters on Wednesday.
