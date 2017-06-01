Shawn Thornton Named Florida Panthers’ VP Of Business Operations

BOSTON (CBS) — It was long expected that Shawn Thornton would enjoy his post-hockey days on the airwaves in Boston.

That could still happen, but for now, he’s giving it a go on the business side of the NHL.

The former Bruins forward and fan favorite has been named the Florida Panthers’ vice president of business operations, the team announced on Thursday.

“It’s a humbling day for me and I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my career in hockey,” Thornton said in a release issued by the Panthers. “The business side of operating an NHL team has always fascinated me. I have had the privilege of learning from and working with a number of first-class individuals, leaders and organizations during the course of my playing career and I look forward to applying some of those lessons in my new role.”

The 39-year-old retired after a 14-year NHL career that included stops in Chicago, Anaheim and Boston before spending his final three seasons with the Panthers. Thornton saw the ice in 705 games over his career, making him the only player in professional hockey history to begin his career after expansion and play in over 700 NHL games and 600 American Hockey League games. He won a pair of Stanley Cup titles, with the Ducks in 2007 and with the Bruins in 2011, and is the only player this century to record 10 fights, score 10 goals and win the Stanley Cup in the same season.

Thornton will work closely with Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell and Chief of Staff Sean McCaffrey in his new gig.