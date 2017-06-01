Report: Al Horford, Marcus Smart Played Through Injuries In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ season has officially been over for a full week, and we’re now learning of the injuries some players were dealing with throughout the postseason.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach talked to C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who said that Al Horford was playing through an elbow injury and Marcus Smart was dealing with back spasms during the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Horford suffered a sprained elbow on March 3, which caused him to miss the next two games. He played in the 18 remaining regular-season games and all 18 playoff games.

Smart’s agent told Himmelsbach that if it had been the regular season, Smart would have been sidelined.

Smart and Horford are now added to the list of injuries along with Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jaylen Brown, who all suffered hip ailments in the postseason.