Summer Of Savings: Affordable Youth Camps

BOSTON (CBS) – The school year is winding down. But with summer on the horizon, many parents are wondering what to do with their kids.

If you haven’t yet booked a summer camp, don’t worry! We’ve found fun and affordable options with spots still available.

The kids are ready to celebrate. But this time of year can be painful to parents.

Summer camps can cost $500 a week or more, and many are booked up months in advance.

But there are still some options out there.

CAMP BLANCHARD

In Worcester County, 23 acres of woods and lakefront greet kids at Camp Blanchard.

The traditional day camp includes everything from sports and swimming to crafts and canoeing.

But it’s more than just fun. The camp focuses on stopping the learning loss from the school year.

“We have an academic piece to the camp as well. To make sure that they you know get back to school, they are still into reading,” said Sharon Henderson from YMCA of Central Massachusetts, which runs the camp.

Camp Blanchard still has spots open at a cost is $225 a week. There are financial aid options available.

KIDSTOCK

For kids with a flair for the dramatic there is Kidstock in Winchester.

The camp creates a new musical production every week with kids rotating through roles of playwright, actor, even designer and stage crew.

It all comes together each friday – with a new presentation! You can still sign up for several weeks this summer… At a cost of 375 dollars.

Programs run for kids four to 15 years old.

CAMP RIVERSIDE

A cheaper option is Camp Riverside, run by the Taunton Boys and Girls Club.

Each week involves a different theme and a new field trip, like adventures to an animal sanctuary, a trip to mini golf and even a Pawtucket Red Sox game.

Campers also get a chance to swim, take part in arts and crafts, play sports and canoe.

The cost per week is just $140.

