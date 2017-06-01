WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
6-Year-Old Boy Donates $900 In Birthday Money To ‘Cops For Kids With Cancer’

June 1, 2017 4:55 PM By Nicole Jacobs
Filed Under: Cops For Kids With Cancer, Gloucester, Mason Adams, Nicole Jacobs

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Six-year-old Mason Adams is a kid of few words.

He may not be old enough to understand the true impact he has made, but he is already teaching others about giving back.

Mason had his sixth birthday in March and decided he did not want a single present. Instead, he wanted all of his birthday money to be donated to the Gloucester Police Department.

mason2 6 Year Old Boy Donates $900 In Birthday Money To Cops For Kids With Cancer

Mason Adams with his family and Gloucester Police Officers. (WBZ-TV)

Mason set up a GoFundMe page and, in lieu of birthday presents, he raised $900, all to be donated to the organization Cops for Kids with Cancer. Since 2004, the organization has given $2.5 million to police families in need.

Mason delivered a check for $900 to the police department Thursday and received a special citation from Gloucester’s mayor.

mason1 6 Year Old Boy Donates $900 In Birthday Money To Cops For Kids With Cancer

Mason Adams’s citation. (WBZ-TV)

Mason’s mother, Gretchen Adams, says cancer is a big topic for a six-year-old, but she explained to him what it meant.

“His response was, ‘That stinks, kids shouldn’t be sick,'” she told WBZ-TV.

mason3 6 Year Old Boy Donates $900 In Birthday Money To Cops For Kids With Cancer

Mason Adams. (WBZ-TV)

Mason has a goal of visiting six kids in the hospital and buying them toys.

He wants to be a police officer when he grows up and he is already making a mark on the community with his big heart.

