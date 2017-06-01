What’s Up This Weekend: Boston Zipline, River Festival, Seuss Museum Opening

BOSTON (CBS) – Lots of opportunities to try something new for free this weekend. There is free fishing, free rowing, a free music festival, free architectural celebration, and free arts festival. There is also a new Dr. Seuss Museum and a new zipline over Boston.

GREENWAY ZIPLINE

You can now zipline through the heart of Boston. The Z opened this week on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. For $8, riders can cruise down the twin 220-foot lines. The Z will be open daily from 11 a.m. until at least 7 p.m. Ticket sales support the non-profit Greenway Conservancy. MORE INFO: rosekennedygreenway.org

FREE FISHING

It’s a weekend of free fishing in Massachusetts. No fishing license needed to fish in any of the state’s public freshwater lakes, ponds, reservoirs, rivers or streams. The special dispensation is for this Saturday and Sunday only. All other times you need a license if you are 15 and over. MORE INFO: mass.gov

RIVER FESTIVAL

Music will fill the air along the Charles River Saturday, for the Cambridge Arts River Festival. Multiple stages will be filled with jazz, folk, blues and gospel performers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And it’s all free! More than 100,000 people are expected to take in the music, art installations, dance performances, and visit the artisan and food booths. MORE INFO: cambridgema.gov

SEUSS MUSEUM

It’s a drive from Boston, but well worth it for any lovers of Theodor Geisel. A brand new Dr. Seuss Museum is opening in Springfield this weekend. The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss explores the life, stories and artwork of Geisel. It kicks off with a parade down Mulberry Street on Saturday morning. MORE INFO: springfieldmuseums.org/

FREE LEARN TO ROW

Ever watch those boats gliding down the Charles River and think – I’d like to do that! Well, now you can. Several area boathouses are offering free Learn to Row experiences in honor of Learn to Row Day this Saturday. Participating organizations include Community Rowing, Boston University, and Gentle Giant Rowing Club. MORE INFO: usrowing.org

ARCHITECTURAL OPEN HOUSES

Dozens of sites throughout Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline are taking part in Common Boston, an architecture and design festival. More than 50 sites, including “historic places, sky-high offices, repurposed mansions, hidden infrastructure, and unique learning spaces” will open their doors, free of charge, some offering special access to spots normally off limits. MORE INFO: commonboston.org/

ARTS FESTIVAL

A free, family-friendly arts festival transforms downtown Salem, MA into an arts showcase this weekend. Arts Fest “celebrates all the arts: painting, photography, sculpture, dance, music, writing, film, new media, performance, theatre, poetry, culinary, and more!” MORE INFO: salemartsfestival.com

MICROBREW FEST

BeerAdvocate’s Microbrew Invitational moves into the Seaport World Trade Center this weekend, celebrating “old-school, small-batch brewing.” About 70 small producers of beer, cider, mead and sakes will offer nearly 300 different samples. MORE INFO: beeradvocate.com