Tiger Woods DUI Video Released

BOSTON (CBS) — The video of Tiger Woods’ Memorial Day DUI arrest has officially been released.

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in the early hours of Monday in Jupiter, Fla. and taken into police custody around 3 a.m. on Monday. The arrest report said that Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released under his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

The Jupiter Police Department has released dashcam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/pFt4QLksqs — GOLF.com (@golf_com) May 31, 2017

Despite initial reports that police had smelled alcohol on his breath, Woods later released a statement saying alcohol was not involved and his behavior stemmed from an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” The police report corroborated Woods’ statement, as he blew a .000 on a breathalyzer test.

Woods, 41, is a 14-time major champion and 79-time PGA Tour winner, second all-time. However, he hasn’t won a tournament since 2013 and has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. He is in the midst of a recovery from successful spinal fusion surgery and had been hoping to make another comeback on the PGA Tour.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” Woods wrote on his personal blog just seven days ago, five days before his arrest.

Woods also declared in the post, which came about a month after his fusion surgery, that “I haven’t felt this good in years.” Unfortunately, it appears that Woods’ personal issues may go beyond back trouble.