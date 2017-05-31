WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

South Boston Man Upset With 7-Eleven Opens 6-Twelve Across The Street

May 31, 2017 7:07 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – First there was 7-Eleven in South Boston, now there’s a 6-Twelve.

A South Boston man was so upset with 7-Eleven that he opened his own store across the street on East Broadway.

Abu Musa once owned the 7-Eleven franchise across the street but got mad over the parent company’s practices.

6-Twelve convenient store in South Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Musa says he wanted to pull the hot food from his 7-Eleven because it didn’t sell, but the company wouldn’t let him.

He eventually lost his franchise and settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

Now, he opened his own rival store: 6-Twelve.

“Whatever, whenever they want they can bring into the store and we have no option, no choice but to accept it,” said Musa. “Because they said you signed the paperwork.”

Half of his customers are ones from his 7-Eleven days who heard about his story and want to support him.

