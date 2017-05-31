NightSide – Cultural Appropriation or Authentic Recipe

BOSTON (CBS) – A trendy new pop up burrito spot in Portland, Oregon has closed its doors after a feature story on the venture revealed its origins. The owners, Kali Wilgus and Liz Connelly, explained in an interview that they did research for their tortilla recipe in Mexico, talking to as many cooks as they could and watching the process every chance they got. Some would say the two went above and beyond to make sure the recipe was authentic. But after the article ran, cries of cultural appropriation forced the two to shut the business down. John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream, checks in with Dan to talk about why this war against cultural appropriation is racist and intolerant in its very nature. Do you think what the two women did was acceptable?

Originally broadcast May 30th, 2017.