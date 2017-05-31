Who Are Celtics Fans Rooting For In The NBA Finals?

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third straight year, fans of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will be able to root for their respective teams in the 2017 NBA Finals, which kicks off on Thursday night. Cleveland’s LeBron James will try to win his fourth NBA championship in the last six seasons, while Golden State’s Stephen Curry will try to win his second in three years and Kevin Durant will play for his first ring.

But what are Boston Celtics fans hoping to happen in this series?

The NBA Finals was one of the main topics for 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday, despite the lack of Celtics. Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand are both rooting for the Cavaliers to beat the Warriors – mainly because they are the underdog and more likable team.

“What is there to like about the Warriors?” said Bertrand. “I think [the Cavs] are a more likable team. I think that Kevin Durant going to the Warriors made them less likable. It made him less likable. I just want to see LeBron do it again.

“[The Cavs] are the underdog in this series. … I typically root for the underdog.”

As far as who Celtics fans are rooting for in the NBA Finals? It may be hard to stomach for fans to root for LeBron, but Bertrand believes that Celtics fans should temporarily become Cavs fans for the next two weeks – because it would further validate the Cavs’ dominant performance over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“If the Cavaliers win, does that at all make [the Celtics’] loss to the Cavs look better? I think it does,” said Bertrand. “Despite the fact that the gap is huge … it just sort of feels a little better that you lost to the eventual champion.

“If the Cavs get blown out, the gap looks a lot bigger.”

Vote below, Celtics fans: