Local Comedian Says Kathy Griffin Crossed A Line

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV May 31, 2017 11:15 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Local comedian Jimmy Tingle says pushing the envelope is a classic performing tactic. And some comedians, he says, do not know the line until they have crossed it.

“It’s almost a game or trick to go as far as you can without really upsetting people so you get attention,” Tingle said. “It’s more provocative.”

But, Tingle says Kathy Griffin did not just cross a line, she leapt over it this week, when images surfaced of the comedian holding a bloody, severed head resembling President Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin apologizes for controversial photo shoot (Image from Twitter/@kathygriffin)

“Obviously a stupid thing to do and very offensive,” Tingle said.

Griffin initially touted the shoot with celebrity photographer, Tyler Shields, as gutsy.

“Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin is seen saying on video.

Comedian Jimmy Tingle (WBZ-TV)

She has since apologized, facing a bipartisan backlash.

“I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong,” Griffin said in a video posted to Instagram.

Keller @ Large: Kathy Griffin Crossed Lines Of Taste And Decency

On Wednesday, Griffin was fired by CNN as the co-host of their New Year’s Eve coverage.

