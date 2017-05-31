Kathy Griffin Loses New Year’s Eve Co-Hosting Job With CNN Over Trump Photo

ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — Kathy Griffin has lost her job co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN after she posted online a bloody image that resembled President Donald Trump.

The network tweeted Wednesday afternoon that it has terminated its agreement with the comedian.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

CNN, whose New Year’s Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted for a decade, called the images “disgusting and offensive” and had suggested Tuesday that she might not be invited back.

“We are pleased to see she has apologized,” CNN said in a statement, before going on to say they were “evaluating” their New Year’s Eve show.

Griffin’s annual partner for those Times Square telecasts, CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper, weighed in with his own reprimand: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Additionally, a casino in New Mexico scrapped a scheduled performance by Griffin.

Route 66 Casino, a casino operated by Laguna Pueblo, announced late Tuesday on social media that July 22 performance by Griffin was canceled.

The July 22nd performance by Kathy Griffin has been cancelled. — Route 66 Casino (@RT66CasinoHotel) May 30, 2017

Griffin has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin appears in a video posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

She described the project as an “artsy fartsy statement” on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.

Griffin has also lost a commercial endorsement deal that she landed just three weeks ago. Squatty Potty, a Utah-based company whose products include toilet stools and other bathroom accessories, said it was suspending an ad campaign that featured Griffin.

“We were shocked and disappointed” by the video, said Bobby Edwards, the company’s CEO. “It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for.”

“I am a true supporter of free speech, but feel Kathy crossed the line,” Edwards added. “I regret having to make these decisions, but have no choice.”

