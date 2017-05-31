BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Dombrowski is always checking in on other teams for potential future deals, but that doesn’t mean that a Red Sox trade is imminent.

The Red Sox president of baseball ops spoke on Tuesday with CSNNE’s Evan Drellich about the possibility of the Red Sox making a trade in the near future. He acknowledged that the Red Sox are actively talking to other teams, but denied that they are necessarily talking about actual trades.

“Not really,” said Dombrowski when asked if “trade season” has started yet. “I think it’s more of a situation where you’re talking to clubs, you have a pulse of what’s going on — not always necessarily me, but being in a position where some of our scouts are out there talking. Right now, it’s more of an information-gathering time period.”

Dombrowski explained that the Red Sox and other teams have already figured out which teams would be their potential trade partners, but not whether any potential deals would be coming in the near future. Still, he wouldn’t rule out a surprise move.

“I don’t think it’s a real heavy trade talk time period,” said Dombrowski. “It’s not to say something can’t happen at any time out of the blue, but I don’t think it’s that time period.”

The Red Sox were among the teams reportedly checking with the White Sox on the availability of lefty Jose Quintana, who lost to the Red Sox on Tuesday night in Chicago. But with David Price back in the rotation, the Red Sox’ need for starting pitching has become much lower.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval is also back in the fold after the Red Sox activated him from the disabled list on Tuesday, which may alleviate the need at the hot corner. But the Red Sox could also need help in the bullpen with the uncertain timetables of the injured Carson Smith (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Thornburg (shoulder).

Trade season may be yet to begin, but Dombrowski likely won’t be able to avoid it all season.