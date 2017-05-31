WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | App

Covfefe – What Was President Donald Trump Tweeting?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts.

Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings.

One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

  1. paul dowd (@roudydowdy) says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:36 am

    The wind began to switch,
    The house to pitch,
    And suddenly the hinges started to unhitch.

    Reply | Report comment |

