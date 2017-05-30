Thirty Nabbed In Federal Drug Sweep

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Thirty people were arrested by federal agents, along with Lawrence and State Police, and charged with selling drugs, gun possession, and immigration violations.

Authorities also say the leaders of the trafficking ring are in the country illegally and are believed to have sold the heroin and fentanyl responsible for some of the thousands of the drug deaths in Massachusetts.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb says the defendants were overheard talking about the dangers of the drugs.

“During the investigation, the defendants were intercepted discussing the dangers of heroin and fentanyl, and even chuckling about overdose deaths as they continued to distribute the deadly drugs,” Weinreb said.

“One defendant even bragged about being deported several times and discussed the wealth he amassed in the Dominican Republic including businesses and homes,” Weinreb said. “These defendants found their conduct amusing. Federal authorities did not.”

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Michael Ferguson says people know fentanyl is dangerous.

“It’s common knowledge that fentanyl kills. When individuals are distributing the poison on the street, they don’t care what happens to others as long as they make a profit,” Ferguson said.

The operation called, “Operation Bad Company” took over a year and involved over 200 federal agents and local law enforcement officers.

If the defendants are found guilty of drug trafficking, they could spend up to 20 years in prison.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports