No Structural Or Ligament Damage For Dustin Pedroia

BOSTON (CBS) — After undergoing an MRI in Boston on his injured left wrist, Dustin Pedroia is heading back to Chicago.

Red Sox manager John Farrell told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that there are no fractures or structural damage in Pedroia’s sprained wrist, which he injured in the first inning of Monday’s 5-4 loss to the White Sox. While that appears to be good news for the Red Sox, a trip to the disabled list has not yet been ruled out just yet for the Boston second baseman.

“There’s no fractures, there’s no structural damage, ligament or otherwise. He’s got some soreness, he’s got some swelling, so whether or not this is a 3-or-4 day thing or a 10-day thing, we’ll have a better read on that once he returns to Chicago,” Farrell said on Tuesday. “He’s on his way back today; he’ll get to the ballpark here in a couple of hours and we’ll have a chance to sit and talk with him at that point.”

Pedroia sprained his wrist after colliding with Chicago’s Jose Abreu at first base. He remained in the game until the bottom of the second inning before being pulled.

X-Rays were negative on his wrist after the game, but the Red Sox sent Pedroia back to Boston after the game to undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning.

Pedroia has played in 45 of the Red Sox’ 50 games, batting .294 with a pair of home runs and 21 RBIs.