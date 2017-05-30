Red Sox Activate Pablo Sandoval From DL

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager John Farrell said as recently as Sunday that third baseman Pablo Sandoval would remain in the minor leagues for the time being, despite being on the 10-day disabled list for over a month. Then Dustin Pedroia sprained his left wrist and ended up on the DL himself.

Now, the Red Sox announced on Tuesday that they will activate Sandoval from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox to fill Pedroia’s spot on the 25-man roster. Sandoval gets the call-up from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, where he had been since May 19 as he recovers from a sprained right knee.

Sandoval batted just .160 with a .502 OPS in seven games in Triple-A prior to Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 with a double against the Durham Bulls on Monday. Sandoval, on the books for $18 million each in 2018 and 2019, batted .213 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 17 games with the major league club before spraining his knee on April 23 against the Orioles.

Tuesday’s activation of Sandoval contradicts earlier comments by Farrell, who sounded like he preferred to keep Sandoval in the minors before the end of the Red Sox’ current road trip.

“He’s going to stay with Pawtucket for the time being and continue to get at-bats and innings under his belt,” Farrell said of Sandoval on Sunday. “He’s making progress. He’s in the midst of getting his timing going at the plate.”

Now, the expectation is that Sandoval will get his full timing back at the major league level.