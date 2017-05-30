American Flags Torn Up In New Hampshire Town

May 30, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: New Hampshire, Vandalism

DANVILLE, N.H. (CBS) – Police in a small New Hampshire town are asking the public to help them figure out who is behind the recent vandalism of American flags.

Danville police shared photos on Facebook Tuesday of flags that have been torn to pieces. They said the vandalism is happening in the Colby Pond area under the cover of darkness.

People commenting on the department’s post were outraged.

One of the targeted flags had a blue line through the middle, a show of support for police, before it was torn up.

flag blue line1 American Flags Torn Up In New Hampshire Town

One of the vandalized flags. (Photo credit: Danville police)

Danville had a population of 4,387, according to the most recent census in 2010.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or knows anything about the vandalism is asked to contact police.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch