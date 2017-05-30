American Flags Torn Up In New Hampshire Town

DANVILLE, N.H. (CBS) – Police in a small New Hampshire town are asking the public to help them figure out who is behind the recent vandalism of American flags.
Danville police shared photos on Facebook Tuesday of flags that have been torn to pieces. They said the vandalism is happening in the Colby Pond area under the cover of darkness.
People commenting on the department’s post were outraged.
One of the targeted flags had a blue line through the middle, a show of support for police, before it was torn up.
Danville had a population of 4,387, according to the most recent census in 2010.
Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or knows anything about the vandalism is asked to contact police.
One Comment