American Flags Torn Up In New Hampshire Town

Thirty Nabbed In Federal Drug SweepThirty people were arrested by federal agents, along with Lawrence and State Police, and charged with selling drugs, gun possession, and immigration violations.

NH Police: Man Who Said He'd 'Only Smoke It In Massachusetts' Arrested For Pot PossessionPolice in New Hampshire are reminding people in their state that they can’t legally possess recreational marijuana, no matter where they plan to smoke it.

Hearing Soon On Declaration Of Death Of Ayla Reynolds, Maine Toddler Who DisappearedA Maine court will hold a hearing on a mother's request that her daughter be declared dead more than five years after the girl disappeared.

Ariana Grande Returning To Manchester For Star-Studded Benefit ConcertAriana Grande will return to Manchester, England this weekend to play a tribute concert for the bombing victims - and she won't be alone.