Keller @ Large: Here’s Why It Takes So Long To Improve Education

May 30, 2017 8:28 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – Like many big-city school systems, the Washington D.C. schools have struggled with the complicated task of helping kids from impoverished or dysfunctional homes.

But in recent years, there’s been progress. As the Washington Post reports: “Enrollment has steadily increased… high school graduation rates have improved, and most students are scoring higher on standardized exams.”

But that wasn’t good enough fast enough for the former head of the school system, who the Post reports sought to “boost the reputation” of the system by giving preferential treatment for access to the most sought-after schools to the children of the politically-connected, including the former D.C. mayor and a top Obama administration education advisor.

If there’s anything that would seem worth doing on its merits, without having to be bribed to do so, it’s promoting better-quality education for kids, especially poor kids with few choices. But doing the right thing apparently isn’t enough incentive for some of us.

Speaking of people who should know better, how about the recent snub by delegates at the Massachusetts Teachers Association of Sydney Chaffee, a 9th grade teacher from Dorchester who was named National Teacher of the Year but was denied recognition by the teacher union because she teaches at a non-union charter school?

sydney chaffee trump Keller @ Large: Heres Why It Takes So Long To Improve Education

President Donald Trump presents a trophy to The National Teacher of the Year Sydney Chaffee of Boston, Massachusetts, as educators applaud, along with First Lady melania Trump (C) in the Oval Office at the White House , on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)

What a disgrace.

There’s a special place in purgatory for people who are supposed to be watching out for our kids, but instead are just interested in their own selfish interests.

And with the educational establishment burdened by specimens like these, it’s no wonder desperately-needed educational improvement has been so painfully slow in coming.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. Theodore Oule says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Might I remind you, Jon, this is the result of the policies that have been adopted in these heavily Democratic areas for more than half-a-century.

    Perhaps you should ask a different questions: What is it about the voters who consider doing the same things year-after-year and pouring hundreds of millions, even trillions of dollars into systems that are unable to recognize their own failings?

    The sad days for educations are, sadly, continuing.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch