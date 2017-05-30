Dustin Pedroia Headed For DL With Sprained Wrist

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite avoiding a major injury, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will not avoid a stint on the disabled list. Pedroia is expected to be placed on the DL prior to the Red Sox’ game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday night, a major league source told the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

The second baseman left Monday’s 5-4 loss to the White Sox in Chicago with what is being termed a “severe” sprained left wrist after colliding with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu at first base in the first inning. He remained in the game until the bottom of the second inning before being pulled.

X-Rays were negative on his wrist, but Pedroia was sent back to Boston to undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning. Manager John Farrell later said that there is no structural damage in the wrist.

The Red Sox second baseman has dealt with wrist injuries as far back as 2007. He underwent successful surgery on his left wrist in Sept. 2014.

Pedroia, 33, has also been dealing with knee issues this season, after undergoing arthroscopic surgery last October. He missed time after being the recipient of a Manny Machado slide in Baltimore in late April, and was sat down again last week in what was deemed a “precautionary” move.

Pedroia has played in 45 of the Red Sox’ 50 games this season, batting .294 with a pair of home runs and 21 RBIs.