Boston Restaurant ‘Vindicated’ After Food Poisoning Scare

BOSTON (CBS) – For more than a week, customers who tried to eat at Back Bay Sandwich were met by a sign that said CLOSED.

The restaurant was one of two eateries near Copley Square that had been shut down temporarily by city inspectors for an investigation into salmonella poisoning.

Nine people who contracted the food borne illness said they had eaten at BBS within the same 72-hour period. The other restaurant was Café Med.

On Tuesday, Back Bay Sandwich was cleared, and after correcting minor code violations, was allowed to reopen.

Inspectional Services said all the restaurant’s employees were tested and those results came back negative.

“To be vindicated is obviously the best part,” restaurant owner Nick Nasuti told WBZ exclusively.

But before they were allowed to open, Back Bay Sandwich had to correct several minor code violations including improper logging of food temperatures and employees failing to wash hands properly.

Assistant Commissioner of Boston Inspectional Services John Meaney told WBZ that Nasuti went “above and beyond” to correct the violations.

Café Med remains closed. A person answering the door at that restaurant had no comment.