Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

Volunteers Needed To Remove Thousands Of Flags From Boston CommonThere's a call for volunteers to help take down a patriotic display in the city on the day after Memorial Day.

JFK's Life, Legacy Celebrated On His CentennialA stamp dedication in Brookline and a celebration at the JFK Library and Museum are among the events honoring John F. Kennedy's life and legacy Monday on his 100th birthday. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Dems View Vets As Strong Candidates In Bid To Retake HouseDemocrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight — for majority control of the House.

Whitman Man Charged With OUI After Woman Struck In StoughtonVairo Martins, 38, was charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation, and driving without a license.