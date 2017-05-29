WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

May 29, 2017 11:33 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Monday morning in Florida, according to multiple reports out of Florida.

WPTV in Florida was first to report the news, noting that Woods was taken into custody in Jupiter, Fla., at 3 a.m.

WPBF 25 obtained a copy of the arrest report, which stated that Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released at 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

Tiger Woods booking photo (Palm Beach County Jail)

Woods, 41, is in the midst of another comeback attempt. Just last week, he said “I haven’t felt this good in years” with regard to his spinal fusion surgery.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” Woods said last week.

Woods has not won a PGA tournament since 2013 and has not won a major since 2008.

  1. Doug Day says:
    May 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    What is it about Florida?

