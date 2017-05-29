How Long Will David Price Last In 2017 Red Sox Debut?

BOSTON (CBS) — In his two starts for Triple-A Pawtucket, David Price did not at all look ready for the big leagues.

Nevertheless, he’s getting the ball on Monday afternoon.

The $217 million man will be on the mound for the Sox on the South Side of Chicago as the Red Sox take on the White Sox in matinee action on Memorial Day.

In Price’s first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket, he lasted just two innings after surrendering three earned runs on five hits and a walk. He did strike out four batters, but he also allowed a home run.

Five days later, Price lasted just 3.2 innings against the Louisville Bats, who touched Price for six runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. Price again struck out four batters.

In the two starts combined, Price compiled a 9.53 ERA and a 2.470 WHIP.

It was not the most encouraging showing, but it was enough for John Farrell and Dave Dombrowski to feel comfortable enough to hand Price the ball on Monday.

Last year, Price led the majors with 35 games started. He also led MLB with 230 innings pitched.

He threw two complete games, though neither was nine innings. One was an eight-inning complete game in a road loss, and the other was a six-inning rain-shortened win. He lasted eight innings in 11 more of his starts, and he lasted between five and seven innings in 20 of his starts. He lasted fewer than five innings just twice all year.

The Red Sox currently rank sixth in the American League in innings pitched by starting pitchers.