Man Struck, Killed By Barnstable Police Cruiser

CENTERVILLE (CBS) — A police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning, Barnstable Police said.

State Police say the man who was hit was walking down the middle of the road on the double yellow stripe and not in a crosswalk.

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a Barnstable Police cruiser on Cape Cod. The latest at 11 tonight on #wbz pic.twitter.com/oUdoYNh89g — Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) May 29, 2017

The crash happened on Route 28 in Centerville near Phinney Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police report that the officer was responding to an emergency call. He had his lights and siren operating and a driver in front of the cruiser pulled over to the side of the highway.

The officer moved to the left to go around the stopped car and that’s when he apparently hit the pedestrian.

The name of the Barnstable officer and the pedestrian have not been released. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer in the cruiser was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

State and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.