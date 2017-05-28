HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Forecast  |  Radar  |  Traffic  |  Logan Airport  |  MBTA  |  Amtrak | Weather App

Man Struck, Killed By Barnstable Police Cruiser

May 28, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Barnstable, Barnstable Police, Centerville, Pedestrian Killed, Route 28

CENTERVILLE (CBS) — A police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning, Barnstable Police said.

State Police say the man who was hit was walking down the middle of the road on the double yellow stripe and not in a crosswalk.

The crash happened on Route 28 in Centerville near Phinney Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police report that the officer was responding to an emergency call. He had his lights and siren operating and a driver in front of the cruiser pulled over to the side of the highway.

The officer moved to the left to go around the stopped car and that’s when he apparently hit the pedestrian.

The name of the Barnstable officer and the pedestrian have not been released. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer in the cruiser was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

State and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Al Courtines says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:40 am

    How could this happen? Haven’t the police received extensive training?

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Al Courtines says:
    May 29, 2017 at 6:39 am

    How do you know the pulled over car was yielding to to the cruiser? Maybe he pulled over to pick up his friend.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch