Lawn Mower Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

BOSTON (CBS) — A cordless electric lawn mower is being recalled because of the danger it could catch fire.
Some 28,000 Kobalt and Greenworks brands of electric lawn mowers are affected. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said a circuit board inside the mower could burn after short circuiting.
The mowers are generally sold at Lowe’s and from Amazon.com, and the ones being recalled were sold from 2014 to 2016.
The manufacturers say owners should remove the batteries from their mowers and contact the company, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, for a free repair.
Twelve incidents including five fires have been reported, but nobody has been hurt.
One Comment