Lawn Mower Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Man Struck, Killed By Barnstable Police CruiserMassachusetts State Police said the man appeared to have been walking in the center of the road when he was hit, and wasn't in a crosswalk.

2 Stabbed Overnight In HaverhillHaverhill Police said the altercation happened around midnight on Washington Street, in an area with a lot of bars and restaurants.

Lawn Mower Recalled Due To Fire HazardA cordless electric lawn mower is being recalled because of the danger it could short circuit and catch fire.

Fire Burns Provincetown RestaurantA three-alarm fire at the Surf Club Restaurant in Provincetown has done extensive damage to the downtown restaurant.