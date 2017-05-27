Fatal Shooting Early Saturday In Chinatown Has Residents On Edge

May 27, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Boston Shooting, Chinatown

BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed early Saturday morning during a shooting in the Chinatown area of Boston.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, and residents of the area are surprised and bothered.

“It’s scary, really scary. It’s the first time in my life to see a flame from a gun,” one resident said. “We looked out the window and there were so many police.”

chinatown resident Fatal Shooting Early Saturday In Chinatown Has Residents On Edge

Chinatown resident who said it was the first time she’s seen so many police cars. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

The condo complex on Hudson is off of the main street. Residents who walk their dogs there are reconsidering going out at night.

“I definitely won’t be walking here alone or taking the dog out even in the day,” another resident said. “I can’t believe someone was shot right there.”

“It’s really scary. You want to think this area is safe,” she also said.

chinatown building Fatal Shooting Early Saturday In Chinatown Has Residents On Edge

A shooting happened early Saturday outside of this condo building at 66 Hudson. (Photo credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

Boston Police were called to the shooting around 66 Hudson Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When the police arrived, they found that one person had been shot. The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch