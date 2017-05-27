Fatal Shooting Early Saturday In Chinatown Has Residents On Edge

BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed early Saturday morning during a shooting in the Chinatown area of Boston.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, and residents of the area are surprised and bothered.

“It’s scary, really scary. It’s the first time in my life to see a flame from a gun,” one resident said. “We looked out the window and there were so many police.”

The condo complex on Hudson is off of the main street. Residents who walk their dogs there are reconsidering going out at night.

“I definitely won’t be walking here alone or taking the dog out even in the day,” another resident said. “I can’t believe someone was shot right there.”

“It’s really scary. You want to think this area is safe,” she also said.

Boston Police were called to the shooting around 66 Hudson Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When the police arrived, they found that one person had been shot. The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.