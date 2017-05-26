Man Charged With Murder In 1995 Now Accused Of Beating His Father

ACUSHNET (CBS) – A man previously charged with murder and arson in 1993 is in handcuffs once again. This time he’s accused of beating his 88-year-old father.

This is after David Taber allegedly crashed into an Acushnet Police cruiser.

The man who is recommending that Taber be sent to prison for the present incident is Tom Quinn.

Quinn is now the Bristol County District Attorney. In 1995, he was the prosecutor who sent Taber to prison.

In 1993, Taber burned down his fathers home, then stormed into the Albert Ford Middle School armed with a shotgun. Taber murdered the school nurse, Carole Day, before principal John Tavares wrestled the gun away.

Taber was found not guilty of the murder charge by reason of insanity, but he was convicted of arson and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was released two years ago and Quinn believes releasing Taber was a serious mistake.

“The notion that David Taber would never be dangerous and that he should be walking around with no supervision is crazy, no pun intended,” Quinn said.

Taber allegedly beat his 88-year-old father and slammed him to the ground on Wednesday.

Local police aren’t surprised. In the two years since Taber’s release, Acushnet Police Chief Mike Alves says his officers have been keeping tabs on the suspect.

“He’s been in the area and we were well aware of him and have frequently seen him,” Alves said.

However, Carole Day’s son doesn’t think Taber should have ever been released.

“I hope he never walks out of there again. I hope he stays where he belongs. They should never have let him out to begin with,” the son said.

Taber has been arrested for allegedly beating his father and is being held without bail.