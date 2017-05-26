How Close Is LeBron James To Michael Jordan?

BOSTON (CBS) — LeBron James needed 28 points on Thursday night to pass Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader. He scored 35, as the Cavaliers routed the Celtics 135-102 to advance to the NBA Finals, the seventh straight and eighth overall for the 32-year-old LeBron.

He added eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and a block in the latest dominant all-around effort for LeBron, who only continues to build his case as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

LeBron is now the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, and he has plenty of time to pull away from the pack. But does he deserve to draw legitimate comparisons to Jordan?

It could certainly be argued that LeBron is a better playoff scorer than Jordan, and not just because of his 5,995 total to Jordan’s 5,987. It took 33 more games for LeBron to reach Jordan, but he accomplished the feat in 118 fewer field goal attempts.

LeBron has already passed Jordan for the amount of times he’s made the NBA Finals with eight appearances, which he accomplished in his 14th season compared to six appearances in 15 seasons for Jordan. But, of course, the biggest difference between the two is Jordan’s six NBA Championships to LeBron’s three.

LeBron is arguably playing the best basketball of his career right now, and could very well win his fourth ring this season as the Cavs take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third straight season. But he still has a long way to go to catch M.J. in the championships department. Still, that won’t stop the comparisons from being made in certain corners of the sporting universe.

It’s your turn to weigh in: does LeBron James deserve to be put in the same class as Michael Jordan right now, or does he need to win a few more championships to make it a real argument? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comments.