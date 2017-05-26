WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Forecast  |  Radar  |  Traffic  |  Logan Airport  |  MBTA  |  Amtrak | Weather App

Duxbury Schools Have Swastika Vandalism

May 26, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: duxbury schools, swastikas

DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury school officials found two swatikas on the inside of their combined high school-middle school buildings.

The middle school swastika was made by clay in the sink of a boy’s restroom. The high school symbol was painted or etched into a bleacher.

The symbols were found Thursday morning and school officers are questioning one middle school and one high school student.

Police say they’re working with the school about the incident but won’t say if any criminal charges will be pursued.

Duxbury parents have been notified about the issue.

The Duxbury incident is the third instance of swastikas appearing on public property in the past three months.

Swastikas were painted on a bandstand in Salem in April.

salem swastika Duxbury Schools Have Swastika Vandalism

Swastika found on Salem Bandstand (Photo credit: Salem Police)

The Nazi symbol was also painted in a Milton school in March.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    THIS IS JUST WHAT THE MORON MAYOR SETTI WARREN HIDE FROM NEWTON PD…NOW THE MORON WHATS TO BE GOV……SETTI WARREN IS NOTHING BUT DUMB TRASH….HERE PD NOTICED AT ONCE,,,,, THEN AGAIN SETTI WARREN’S IQ SETS A NEW LOW FOR MASS DUMB MAKING DEVAL LOOK BRIGHT! ONLY IN MASS!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch