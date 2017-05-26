Duxbury Schools Have Swastika Vandalism

DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury school officials found two swatikas on the inside of their combined high school-middle school buildings.
The middle school swastika was made by clay in the sink of a boy’s restroom. The high school symbol was painted or etched into a bleacher.
The symbols were found Thursday morning and school officers are questioning one middle school and one high school student.
Police say they’re working with the school about the incident but won’t say if any criminal charges will be pursued.
Duxbury parents have been notified about the issue.
The Duxbury incident is the third instance of swastikas appearing on public property in the past three months.
Swastikas were painted on a bandstand in Salem in April.
The Nazi symbol was also painted in a Milton school in March.
