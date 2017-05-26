Bill Belichick Checks Out Lacrosse Practice At Gillette — Sporting A Sweatshirt Over His Collared Shirt

BOSTON (CBS) — We know there are three things in life that Bill Belichick loves: Football, Bon Jovi and lacrosse.

So with the NCAA Lacrosse Championships taking over Gillette Stadium over the weekend, the Patriots head coach is making sure he checks out all the action. That includes another one of Belichick’s favorites: Practice.

And not only is Bill making an appearance on the field, he’s adding another entry to his incredible fashion line. On Friday, Belichick hit the Gillette field sporting a sweatshirt — with cutoff sleeves, of course — over a collared shirt.

No days off! A post shared by Zolak & Bertrand (@zoandbertrand) on May 26, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

5X Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick dropped by practice in @GilletteStadium Thanks, Coach! #GoBucks #NCAALax pic.twitter.com/yeFrhiOwBz — Ohio State Men's LAX (@OhioState_MLAX) May 26, 2017

A cutoff hoodie is one thing, but the sweatshirt over a collared shirt is taking things to a whole new level. What a fashionista, that Belichick.

There will be four semifinal and four national title games played at Gillette over the weekend, culminating with the Division 1 Men’s championship game on Monday afternoon.

“It should be a great event to have both the men and women competing over the same weekend in the same venue. It will be a great weekend for lacrosse,” Belichick told reporters on Thursday.

Belichick will probably be working hard preparing for the 2017 NFL season, but don’t be surprised if he takes a quick break to catch some lax over the weekend.