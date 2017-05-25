Red Sox Manager John Farrell Starting Ticket Program For Lymphoma Patients

BOSTON (CBS) — John Farrell was successfully treated for lymphoma back in 2015. The Red Sox manager is now launching a program to give back to patients being treated for the disease.

Farrell is launching a new ticket program called “Farrell’s Fighters,” which will treat patients and their families to a Red Sox game each month throughout the season.

“It was a challenging battle going through the treatment a few years ago, and beyond the support of family and friends, one of the things that helped me get through it was the escape I found in the game of baseball,” Farrell said Thursday after announcing the initiative. “I hope this program can provide a positive, momentary break for the patients and their families from the daily rigors of treatment, and for baseball to be a tonic for them, as it was for me.”

The program will offer VIP seats and a tour of Fenway Park, a chance to watch batting practice and a meeting with Farrell. It will also include lunch or dinner in the EMC Club restaurant at Fenway.

The first patient to take part in the program will be 42-year-old Nate Bouley of Sudbury, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2015. He is currently in remission for the third time, and will be joined by his wife and two children for the Red Sox-Mariners game on Sunday, May 28.

“Farrell’s Fighters” will initially launch with patients from Massachusetts General Hospital, where Farrell was treated in 2015, but will expand to include other area hospitals.