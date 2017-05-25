Jay Talking: Consider A Weekend In Chicago

Every spring and summer we see many great lists of short distance trips that one can make by car, perhaps on a single tank of gas. That’s great, but if you have done all those trips, or just have a hankering for a different experience, you might want to consider the “flash” vacation by air.

There are many destinations that are just a couple hours away by airplane, such as New York, Washington DC, Philly, and even Chicago. The short duration of such a trip means you don’t have to take time off from work, and the hotel bill is much lower than a standard vacation. And when you get home, even though you have not been gone long, you feel like you really been somewhere.

This is a Jay Talking video of a ‘flash’ vacation to Chicago.

(Feature photo by Bradley Jay)

