Felger & Mazz Puppets: Jim Murray’s Ecstasy, James Reimer’s Misery

May 25, 2017 2:55 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — This week, the Felger & Mazz puppets go to a throwback scene from when Jim Murray was stuck hosting at night in Atlanta when the Bruins pulled off their miraculous comeback over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2013 playoffs.

As you might remember, Murray was hosting his show down in Atlanta while being terribly distracted by the Bruins going to overtime against the Leafs.

The B’s had marched back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to stun the Leafs (and the hockey world), and they finished off the comeback with an overtime game winner to propel the team to the second round.

And Jim Murray was there to soak in James Reimer’s tears.

It was a moment for the ages. And now it’s remembered in puppet form.

