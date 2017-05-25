WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Can Celtics Overcome Home Woes To Extend Eastern Conference Finals?

May 25, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs, Sports News, TD Garden

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The task at hand for the Boston Celtics is a simple one.

Not simple in the way of going out and doing it, but simple in the way that they really only have one option: Just win.

Thursday night could be the final time we see Brad Stevens draw up one of those magnificent out-of-timeout plays this season. It could be the final time we see Avery Bradley score 15 points in the first quarter, or Al Horford finish with a stuffed stat line. It could be the final time we see Marcus Smart pick someone’s pocket — or make one of those cringe-worthy falls to the floor. It could be the last time we see Kelly Olynyk spend 65 percent of his night on the ground as a member of the Celtics. It could be the last chance we get to see Jaylen Brown take a few more baby steps toward greatness (he’s questionable with a hip injury).

The Celtics have already lived up to their preseason expectations, but they’ll look to keep their season alive with a Game 5 win over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, earning the right to play a Game 6 on Saturday night in Cleveland. They’ll have to exorcise their home court demons in order to do so, something that did not go very well when the Cavaliers were in Boston last week.

Home court is supposed to have some importance in the NBA, at least for teams that aren’t the Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors, who win no matter where they play. For a young and mostly unproven club like the Celtics, having the home fans on their side should provide an extra spark, a little added adrenaline. Boston fans are among the best in the NBA and rarely turn on their team, evident from the “Let’s Go Celtics” chants during one of their two blowout losses to the Cavaliers to start the series.

Now it’s time for the Celtics to reward their fans with an all-around effort, something they haven’t done on their home floor very often this postseason (a dramatic Game 7 victory over the Wizards aside). After dropping the first two games of the East Finals in embarrassing fashion to the Cavs, the Celtics are a meager 5-4 at the TD Garden during the playoffs.

“We’re humble enough to know we haven’t played well at home and we want to give our home crowd a better outing than we did the past two games,” Boston forward Jae Crowder said followed Tuesday night’s loss. “We’re right there where we want to be. We’re locked in.”

The C’s will have to be locked in and focused after the Cavaliers put up 117 and 130 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively. In their two games in Boston, Cleveland shot 52 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. Both games were ugly performances from the home team, and the fans even got restless when the Cavs built a 50-point lead at one point in Game 2.

But none of that really matters when the ball tips on Thursday night. No style points will be rewarded, the Celtics just have to go out and win. Win ugly or win pretty. Stage a dramatic comeback after a slow start or fight off a Cavaliers rush after a hot start. Hit a game-winner at the buzzer that rolls around the rim for 12 seconds or win by 20 points. None of it matters.

As long as the Celtics win, they will live to see another day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch